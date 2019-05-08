Getting ready to open your seasonal property



With the May long weekend approaching, Albertans will be preparing for cabin season.



Alberta RCMP urges citizens to keep safety in mind when opening their seasonal properties.



First and foremost, if there was a break-in to a seasonal property over the winter always report it to your local RCMP detachment.



This information can be used in current investigations and to help plan future patrols.



In 2018, there were over 8,600 reports of break and enters to homes, outbuildings, and cottages.



This is equivalent to 23.5 reports per day. It’s likely that some of these break-ins were committed by repeat offenders.



Citizens should remember that simple changes to property may be able to prevent or deter criminals from breaking and entering.



This is true for both primary residential and seasonal recreational properties.



This month, Alberta RCMP will be using smart phone calendar notifications on social media to remind people to keep their properties safe during weekend trips.



Here are some easy crime prevention tips:



· Set phone notifications to remind you to follow a routine

· Double check all doors and windows are locked

· Put away valuables usually left at seasonal properties

· Install motion lights

· Have someone check on your property while you’re away

· Report all suspicious activity to police

· Remove signs on property that identify you by name

· Don’t post on social media that you’re away



Watch our Facebook (@RCMPinAlberta) and Twitter (@RCMPAlberta) feeds for #TripTips and reminders every weekend this month.