Genealogical Society fundraiser presents evocative play on aging “Prends mes yeux, tu vas voir!” at the Centre Chevaliers



Tom Henihan

Express Staff

La Société Historique et Généalogique de Smoky River (SHGSR) held a theatrical performance fundraiser at Centre Chevaliers in Falher on Friday March 16.



With the support of the Seniors chapter of the Franco-Albertain Confederation (FAFA) two renowned Francophone actors based in Edmonton, André Roy and Gilles Denis, offered an energetic, sometimes poignant but mostly humorous look at the challenges of aging.



SHGSR president Carmen Ewing said a few words to welcome everyone to the fundraiser performance as did project coordinator Amélie Delmon of Fédération des aînés franco-albertains (FAFA Seniors)



The play, ”Prends mes yeux, tu vas voir!” (‘Take my eyes, you’ll see’)written by France Levasseur-Ouimet involves two aging individuals, one who is disillusioned with the process of aging, such as his diminishing eyesight and the other character offers his companion encouragement with his more positive and happy take on that chapter in life.



The play opened appropriately, with a recording of Maintenant, Je sais” or “Now I Know,” sung by renowned French actor and singer Jean Gabin.



Gabin stared in countless French films most notably the Jean Renoir 1937 WW1 classic “La Grande Illusion,” which is considered a tour de force of French cinema and one of the greatest films ever made.



Approximately sixty people attended the performance at the Centre Chevaliers, which was perfectly set up to accommodate the performance, with the seating sectioned off directly in front of the stage.



The stage had a minimalist but effective set design, which Roy and Denis fully inhabited with their compelling, animated performances.



”Prends mes yeux, tu vas voir!” with André Roy and Gilles Denis was also performed in Ottawa last year as part of the Canada 150 celebrations.



Roy and Denis continue to tour “Prends mes yeux, tu vas voir!” bringing the play to Francophone communities across the Prairie Provinces.