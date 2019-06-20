G.P. Vanier band students end the year on a high note at Finale Concert

G.P. Vanier band teacher Brock Whalen, conducting his students in the year-end Finale Concert, June 12.

Tom Henihan

Expresss Staff

With only a couple of weeks left in the school year, Grades 7, 8, 9 and Senior High band students at G.P. Vanier presented the Finale Concert.



With 6 members of the G.P. Vanier Senior High band graduating this year and with music teacher Brock Whalen leaving to take a position with Glenmary Catholic School in Peace River, the term finale concert came with some additional meaning.



Grades 7, 8 and 9 performed three pieces each with Grade 7 opening the concert with Dragonfire, a rousing high school band classic, written by composer, music teacher and arranger Paul Lavender.



Grade 7 also performed Two Canadian Folk Songs and Old Tow Road, arranged by Brock Whalen.



Celtic Air and Dance was the opening piece for Grade 8, a musical air number to which a number of Irish songs have been written. The other pieces by Grade 8 were At Twilight and All Start.



Accompanied by Grade 8 students, the Grade 9 classes also performed At Twilight and All Start with an additional piece called Crazy Train.



The Bill Haley and His Comets classic, “Rock Around the Clock” was the tune with which senior high band open their set. They also performed Dragons Fly on the Winds of Time, Power of Love and Toxic, arranged by band teacher Brock Whelan.



The entire G.P. Vanier ensemble came together to close the concert with a rendition of “Trumpet with Attitude”.



G.P. Vanier Principal, Pam Heckbert said a few words, wishing Mr. Whalen the best with his new venture at Glenmary.



Mr. Whalen also expressed his gratitude for having the experience of teaching at Vanier, and his faith in future for his G.P. Vanier band students.



Whalen promise he would return for the first “Strike up the Band,” alumni concert on April 25, 2020, when former G.P. Vanier band students will return for a special concert.