A further $3.3 billion from the Government of Canada for infrastructure in Alberta

Today (July 7), the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, and the Honourable Kent Hehr, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defense, highlighted the announcement that Alberta will receive over $3.3 billion for infrastructure over the next 11 years under the Government of Canada’s long-term infrastructure plan.

As part of that plan, Alberta will receive more than:

. $2 billion for Public Transit Infrastructure;

. $1 billion for Green Infrastructure for greenhouse gas mitigation (including electricity transmission); adaptation, resilience and disaster mitigation; and investments in environmental quality;

. $159 million for Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure; and

. $140 million for Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure.

Minister Sohi sent a letter to his provincial counterparts, including Minister Brian Mason in Alberta, outlining the government of Canada’s long term infrastructure plan and opening negotiations to reach bilateral agreements with each province and territory. These agreements will provide flexibility for provinces and territories to propose their investment priorities in infrastructure and help ensure that federal investments support national objectives.

The investment announced today builds on more than $1.6 billion in infrastructure funding already approved to date by the current federal government.

This includes more than $582 million to complete the Calgary Ring Road, $241 million for the Yellowhead Trail Freeway Conversion project in Edmonton and funding for more than 130 additional projects in urban and rural communities across the province.

In addition to the funding that will be delivered through the bilateral agreement, Alberta municipalities will also continue to receive sustainable, predictable funding through the Gas Tax Fund, which this year was valued at more than $219 million for the province.