Funding boosts northern economic growth

Spotlight Staff

Provincial funding has been injected into three municipalities in the Peace country to boost growth and diversify local economies.

The Municipal District of Greenview based in Valleyview has secured about $37,000 from the Community and Regional Economic Support (CARES) program to develop a site plan and analysis for value-added petrochemical production, states a Government of Alberta news release dated Feb. 22.

A grant for about $120,500 has also been approved for the County of Grande Prairie to develop an economic development strategy that identifies actions for greater economic opportunity and the City of Grande Prairie for about $17,500 to launch a retail incubator to provide training and resources to help local entrepreneurs grow their businesses.

The initiative is in addition to the ongoing work of the Northern Alberta Development Council (NADC).

“Leaders in Alberta’s northern communities are focusing on regional approaches to economic growth that create more support for local business,” Economic Development and Trade a Minister Deron Bilous says.

“We’ve received an overwhelming response to the CARES program across the province and that means more opportunities to keep working together to build an economy for the future and make life better for Albertans.”

Big Lakes County in the High Prairie area received a CARES grant of $59,190 in early February to host sector tours planned by the Big Lakes County Economic Development Authority to lure investors to the county.

Under the Alberta Jobs Plan, CARES provides $30 million to communities to support locally-developed projects that promote long-term economic growth and diversification, particularly projects that communities and municipalities could not necessarily fund on their own. CARES program evaluated 88 applications from regions and communities for the first intake.

The second intake will run from April 1 to May 31.

Eligibility criteria, along with more information on how to apply for funding, are available on the program webpage at gov.ab.ca.

-NADC recruits to board

Peace River MLA Debbie Jabbour has been appointed chair of the Northern Alberta Development Council.

NADC has started to recruit for eight new council members to fill current and upcoming vacant positions. Ken Noskey of Peavine Metis Settlement currently serves as a director on the board. For more than 50 years, NADC has advised the Government of Alberta on measures to foster, advance and promote development in northern Alberta.