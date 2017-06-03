Funding available for Culture Days

Spotlight Staff

Communities and organizations interested in hosting events for Alberta’s Culture Days this fall can now apply for funding from the Alberta government.

Alberta Culture Days returns Sept. 29 to Oct. 1 as an annual celebration that promotes the benefits of diversity and encourages residents to participate in cultural experiences across the province, states a government news release dated May 4.

Funding of up to $5,000 is available for communities interested in being a host celebration site, and up to $1,000 for a one-day pop-up event, with applications accepted until June 16.

“As 2017 is the 10th anniversary of Alberta Culture Days and the 150th anniversary of Canadian Confederation, this is a wonderful opportunity for Alberta’s communities to be connected to a national celebration,” Culture and Tourism Minister Ricardo Miranda says.

“Alberta Culture Days is all about sharing and experiencing all the things that make Alberta one of the greatest provinces to live in, and I am so proud to be able to provide this support to community organizations.”

Applications for Alberta Culture Days grants can be downloaded from the Alberta Culture Days website at ab.culture.ca.

Grants are open to cultural organizations, nonprofit groups, libraries, venues and facilities, schools and community groups interested in hosting a one- to three-day cultural event during Culture Days.

Two years ago in 2015, Gift Lake Metis Settlement was granted funds for Mahchachawysisk Days at the actual site of Gift Lake.

High Prairie and District Museum previously hosted a juried art show for several years.

Alberta Culture Days is part of National Culture Days, a pan-Canadian effort to raise the awareness, accessibility, participation and engagement of all Canadians in the artistic and cultural life of their communities.