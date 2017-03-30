Frowley joins HPSD as director of finance

Spotlight Staff

High Prairie School Division has appointed Jody Frowley as the new director of finance.

“Mr. Frowley’s experience will be a definite asset to High Prairie School Division and we look forward to him joining our team,” board chair Tammy Henkel says in a press release from HPSD.

With roots in Nova Scotia, Frowley has 11 years of financial accounting and reporting experience in health care and education, eight of those as a senior manager.

His previous experience includes working at the IWK Health Centre as their manager of infrastructure services, Chignecto Central Regional School Board as manager of accounting services, and working at the Annapolis Valley District Health Authority. Frowley has a MBA and is a designated chartered professional accountant.

His MBA, CPA, CMA are from Saint Mary’s University and his BBA is from Acadia University with a major in accounting and finance.

He has served as a volunteer for Baseball Canada as treasurer and director from 2007-2016.