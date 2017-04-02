The Friends of the Falher Library Society holds its annual general meeting

Mac Olsen

Express Staff

@SmokyRiverExprs

The Friends of Falher Library Society has achieved many successes, and its president had praise for those involved.

“Together, we have accomplished so much for such a tiny society, with the help of library board members, patrons, community and corporations,” says Wendy Gagnon.

“The Friends have had so many gifts, we have had our table sponsored at the (Honey Festival), we were able to purchase large bins from FCSS at a discounted price to store our donated books and had lovely bird houses donated for a silent auction.”

Also, the society was able to purchase a movie licence, book allotments and a Christmas Tree for patrons and the community to enjoy. Due to a grant, the society was able to purchase book allotments for the library, as well as create farm safety bags for children. These were handed out at the Honey Festival and the SARDA Trade Show.

Gagnon concluded, “The Friends (of the Falher Library Society), to me, has been an extraordinary board. We are Friends that have a passion for this community library that will be a treasure for all.”

Gagnon’s report was accepted as presented. She also read the minutes of the annual general meeting from April 25, 2016, which was accepted and presented as well.

Other issues were highlighted. It was noted that the Christmas cash calendar is a good fundraising source for the society. Three-hundred Christmas cash calendars are sold each year.

The executive was also elected during the meeting. Gagnon continues as the president, Theresa Gosselin is the vice-president and Laura Noel is the secretary/treasurer.

The new directors consist of Yvonne Hebert, Barb Strong and Bernadette Levesque.

Easter bake sale

The Friends of the Falher Library Society is seeking donated baked goods for the library’s annual Easter bake sale.

The public, including non-patrons, are welcome to provide their items.

All proceeds will go to the Friends of the Falher Library Society.

For more information, please contact Laura Noel at (780) 837-0205 or Wendy Gagnon at (780) 837-0363. Or go to the library’s website at www.falherlibrary.ca.

Please bring your items to the library on April 12, or before noon on April 13. The sale will be held from noon to 3 p.m.

There will also be a draw for an Easter Basket at the end of the sale. Children and families can pick up and drop off their colouring pages at the library.