Francophone students demonstrate their talents

Over 250 people attended the Gala du Nord celebration organized by The CAFE Nord-Ouest in partnership with École Héritage.

Tom Henihan

Express Staff

Over 250, audience members, musicians, artists and performers attended the third annual “Gala du Nord” celebration at Centre Chevaliers on April 27.



The CAFE Nord-Ouest organizes the event in conjunction with École Héritage whose students present the performances and create the exhibited art works.



The show featured 23 performances including songs, music and dance and the art show exhibited works from students ranging in age from K to 12.



The Gala also featured an audio booth presented Slam Poetry, a spoken word genre of poetry, which was written and recorded by grade 7 and 8 students.



The students also served hors d’oeuvres prepared by caterer Judy Pigeon.



“Gala du Nord caters to anyone who enjoys being immersed in music and arts, in French,” says says Cafe Nord-Ouest project coordinator, Sylvianne Maisonneuve. “It showcases young artistic talent in visual arts, music, voice, language arts and dance and allows the community to rally around a project that builds and defines identity and culture.



“The main goal of the event is to nurture young artistic talent, encourage community involvement and contribute to the vitality of francophone communities.”



While the Gala is not a fundraising event the “Fondation de l’École Héritage”, a foundation that solicits donations and raises funds to be invested in future enhanced cultural development and support projects such as the Gala du Nord.



“They organized an art and photography contest amongst students as well as community members,” says Maisonneuve. “Twenty winning submissions were retained; these were printed on cards and were sold as a fundraiser during the Gala.”



The Gala du Nord theme this year was ‘D’hier à demain’ (From Yesterday to Tomorrow) commemorating Falher’s 100th anniversary and the important contribution pioneers made in the establishment of local communities and the present generations’ commitment to continued development.



CAFE Nord-Ouest is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to support French-speaking families in the region.