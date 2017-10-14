Michele Fournier returns to role as Mayor of McLennan

Tom Henihan

Express Staff

@SmokyRiverExprs

Having served as Mayor from 2004 to 2007, Michele Fournier is certainly not new to the Town of McLennan Council.

Fournier, who will be acclaimed Mayor of McLennan again on October 23, says she was drawn back to municipal council because she doesn’t see younger people stepping up and she is hoping to groom some of them and entice them to participate in municipal politics.

“There are not too many young people around,” she says, “so if we can get a few of them onboard they will be the next generation.”

Having been out of municipal politics for quite some time, she says she needs to re-familiarize with the process, by-laws etc.

“I’m just looking forward to getting familiarized with the rules and regulations and all that stuff and working alongside my colleagues on council.”