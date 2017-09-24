Four lanes of fun at Smoky Lanes Bowling

Mac Olsen

Express Staff

Smoky Lanes Bowling in Girouxville is now open for a new season and the public is encouraged to sign up for league bowling.

“We hope to see familiar and new faces come out and have a good time,” says Diane Dentinger.

League bowling started on Sept. 19.

The Smoky River FCSS drop-in event is held on Tuesdays afternoon, and ladies’ night is the same day.

Coffee drop-in bowling is held on Wednesday afternoons, and mixed bowling is held on Thursday nights, while specialties will be held on Friday nights. They plan to hold a Halloween tournament, too.

Smoky Lanes Bowling will be open 1-9 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. For more, please call (780) 323-4244 and check their Facebook page as well.