Four Ecole Providence students win Royal Canadian Legion Remembrance Day contest

Tom Henihan

Express Staff

@SmokyRiverExprs

Like most other schools, the students at Ecole Providence celebrated Remembrance Day and the days leading up to it doing activities related to the commemoration and learning about Canadian Veteran’s role in conflicts overseas.



The kids wrote to veterans, performed a play and read books and watched videos to increase their knowledge of the contributions veterans have made to the country.



Another feature of the Remembrance Day celebrations is the Royal Canadian Legion’s Poster and Literary Contests.



The contests are in two forms: visual art and literature. Each genre is then divided into two categories where students can compete in the black and white or Colour category in the poster contest and submit poems or essays for the literary contests.



The Legion allows students to enter each contest but they are limited to one submission per category.



Local entries are judged at the Branch level and winning entries proceed to the provincial and ultimately to the national level.



Ecole Providence had four prizewinners with Rylynn Gladue-Roberts receiving first place in the colour poster category.



Grace Payou won second place for her colour poster, Zahara Rempel won second in the black and white category and Mary Katherine Jordan won first place in poetry.



The students were excited with winning the contest and moving onto the provincial levels. They were also happy to receive their prize money just prior to Christmas.