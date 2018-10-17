Fountain Tire for all your automotive needs



Fountain Tire in Falher has proudly served the community and Smoky River region for the past 31 years. The business, which is located at 17 Main Street & Rail Road Avenue, is operated by manager Dustin Dubois and presently employs two tire technicians and a mechanic.



“We pride ourselves on great customer service and fast, quality work,” says Dubois. Fountain Tire offers a full range of mechanical automotive services, including car repair, truck repairs and commercial/farm vehicle maintenance.



“We perform vehicle inspections, full repairs and preventative maintenance services using state-of-the-art diagnostic equipment and tools. High-quality products such as Quaker State motor oils are also used to ensure the best possible maintenance of your vehicle,” Dubois adds.



Services include battery maintenance, oil changes, electrical, heating and cooling systems, exhaust, transmission, balancing and tire repairs, tune-ups, wheel alignments, brakes, shocks and struts and tires, of course. “We are on this road together. Good tires and proper mechanical maintenance makes it safer for everyone one the road,” says Dubois. He adds that customers can enjoy maximum performance and security with one of Fountain Tire’s excellent lines of new brand names of tires from Dunlop, Goodyear and Kelly Tires. Fountain Tire also carries a full range of luxury custom wheels for front-wheel-drive and rear-wheel-drive cars, SUVs, trucks, golf carts and ATVs. “From truck and chrome wheels to complete wheel and tire packages, we can outfit your vehicle in customized luxury,” Dubois adds. The local business, which is open Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, also has a mobile roadside assistance service truck, which is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. For more information, or to book an appointment, call (780) 837-2293.