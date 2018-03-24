Forestry fair plants seeds in students



Richard Froese

For South Peace News

G.P. Vanier students participated in a forestry career fair in High Prairie on March 6 for Grade 9 students.



They joined other High Prairie students who examined the options of training and careers at the event co-hosted by several industry partners.



High Prairie Forest Products and High Prairie Tolko Industries were the local employers in the event organized by Lesser Slave Forest Education Society.



“We had good response from students who got a glimpse of career opportunities in this region,” says society boreal educator Michelle MacMillan. “The career fair helps students talk to people in the industry one on one and know what to do to tailor their high school courses to prepare for a career.”



Alberta Works, Careers the Next Generation, Registered Apprenticeship Program, Alberta Agriculture and Forestry, Rupertsland Institute, and Work Wild also participated. Students and schools valued the event that presented options.



Forestry employers were encouraged by the fair and the interest by students.



“This is a great opportunity to show students what great opportunities in the forest industry are available in the High Prairie area,” says Lee Barton, general manager of High Prairie Forest Products.



“Two students who attended last year are in the process of getting work this summer.”



High Prairie Tolko mill is also delighted to partner, now in the first year of operating after being out of operation for almost 10 years.



“We are pleased to communicate with youth the different education and career paths they can take to work in the forest industry,” says Bronwyn Dunphy, human resources business partner.



“Students were very interested and they asked a lot of questions.”