Pictured above, left-right, are Henri Aubin, Linda Aubin, Gaetane Pizycki and Claude Lapointe. They took first place in mixed league bowling, as part of an end-of-season tournament at Smoky Lanes Bowling on Dec. 10. Nine teams participated in the tournament, which also included a ladies league.

There were winners for first and second place in each league. The next league starts in January and for more information, please call Lynn Florence at (780) 323-4244.