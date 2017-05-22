First Nation leader joins child intervention panel

Government of Alberta

News release

Tyler White, CEO for Siksika Health Services, is joining the Ministerial Panel on Child Intervention.

The all-party panel was launched in February to explore ways to streamline Alberta’s child death review process and identify ways to strengthen and improve the child intervention system as a whole.

A past winner of the First Nations Health Manager’s Award of Excellence, White will help the panel identify ways to better support First Nations, Metis and Aboriginal families and communities, as well as strengthen the ways the government supports Indigenous children, youth and families.