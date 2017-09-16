First day of school filled with fun activities for Heritage students

Pictured above are two students working on their spaghetti project.

Mac Olsen

Express Staff

There were plenty of activities at Ecole Routhier on Sept. 5, which was the first day of school.

Students in Grades K-6 went to the gym and rotated through activities, such as building pyramids with plastic cups, scooter racing, building projects using spaghetti and knocking down bottles of water by swinging balls in nylons at them.

The students rotated through 10 stations, which were related to the provinces and territories for Canada’s 150th anniversary.

Students wore a nylon with a potato on their heads and knocked down bottles of water. It was one of 10 activities that the students in Grades K-6 participated in during the first day of school on Sept. 5.
We’re wearing our silly faces! They and other students dressed up in funny costumes and other items and gave their best smiles. This activity also involved scooter racing.

