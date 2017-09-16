First day of school filled with fun activities for Heritage students

Mac Olsen

Express Staff

@SmokyRiverExprs

There were plenty of activities at Ecole Routhier on Sept. 5, which was the first day of school.

Students in Grades K-6 went to the gym and rotated through activities, such as building pyramids with plastic cups, scooter racing, building projects using spaghetti and knocking down bottles of water by swinging balls in nylons at them.

The students rotated through 10 stations, which were related to the provinces and territories for Canada’s 150th anniversary.