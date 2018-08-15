Firefighters learn about hazards of farm machinery and implements



Mac Olsen

Express Staff

Grain harvesting will soon be here and firefighters for Smoky River Emergency Services have been offered insights into the emergencies they may have to deal with related to farm machinery and implements.



“This type of training we try to conduct every year,” says Fire Chief Marcel Maure.



“We want to ensure that (firefighters) know the hazards and know how to save people if the situation arises.”



In the evening of Aug. 8, they went to Denis Laflamme’s farm on Highway 49 west of Falher for the training.



Laflamme showed them a combine, auger, grain bin, grain dryer and a B-Train trailer, and discussed the hazards of each and how to deal with them.



Smoky River Emergency Services conducted training on his farm two years ago, related to extricating injured operators.