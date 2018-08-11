Firefighters given insights into hazards of farm machinery

Mac Olsen

Express Staff

Harvesting isn’t far off and firefighters for Smoky River Emergency Services recently had the opportunity to learn about the hazards of farm machinery and contemplate how to perform rescues.

They went to Denis Laflamme’s farm west of Falher in the evening of Aug. 8 and he showed them his combine, auger, grain bin, grain dryer and B-train trailer and explained the hazards of each one.

They also discussed how to deal with the dangers of the equipment and extrication methods for injured operators.

Here are some photos of that evening and look for a story in the Aug. 15 edition of the Smoky River Express.