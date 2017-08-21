Fire department receives 23 calls for service in July

Mac Olsen

Express Staff

@SmokyRiverExprs

Smoky River Fire and Rescue received 23 calls for service in July.

Fire Chief Marcel Maure gave his report to the M.D. council during their meeting on Aug. 10.

“It was a busy month, one of the busiest on record,” says Maure.



The breakdown of calls is as follows:

. Six highway calls.

. Nine medical calls.

. One STARS assist.

. Seven public assists.

Maure also reminds drivers to slow down when passing first responders at the scene of an incident. There is a story about this issue in the Aug. 9 edition of the Smoky River Express.

Firefighters hold training sessions every Wednesday night.

At the Smoky River Fire Hall in Falher on Aug. 10, using a wooden model house, Maure showed how smoke travels through a structure. The model house had openings of various sizes that he opened and closed as a fire burned inside.