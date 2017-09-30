Fire department conducts flashover training

Mac Olsen

Express Staff

@SmokyRiverExprs

On Sept. 9, members of Smoky River Fire and Rescue ventured into understanding the hazards of flashover fires.

Fire Chief Marcel Maure brought in a specialized metal container on a trailer for the training, which was held at the Smoky River fire hall in Falher.

Four training runs were conducted, with firefighters entering to witness the properties of a flashover fire.

According to a definition found at Wikipedia.org:

“A flashover is the near-simultaneous ignition of most of the directly exposed combustible material in an enclosed area. When certain organic materials are heated, they undergo thermal decomposition and release flammable gases.”

National Fire Prevention Week will be held during Oct. 8-14.

Smoky River Fire and Rescue will hold an event at the fire hall in Falher from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 14.

Firefighters will cook and serve hamburgers and hot dogs, and there will be children’s activities as well.

In cooperation with the Baytex Good Neighbour Program, the fire department will conduct home visits in the M.D. as part of the NFPW.