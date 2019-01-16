PIC – Fire Chief Marcel Maure reflects on 2018



Smoky River Fire Rescue had the busiest year on record. Responding to 210 calls for service anywhere from structure fires, wildland fires, motor vehicle collisions, medical co response, STARS landings, calls for assistance to the public, flooding in towns, villages and throughout the MD. Our members contributed a combined 6,000 hours to calls and 4,000 hours of training, in addition to the numerous hours to the public events we have attended throughout the year. Here’s to 2019 being another great year with the arrival of our new fire engine. Submitted photo.