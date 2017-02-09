Feedback welcomed on draft Muni Act regulations online for comment

Spotlight Staff

Albertans have the next two months to review and provide their reaction on draft regulations that will strengthen the work of municipalities.

As part of the ongoing review of the Municipal Government Act, the province is reviewing and developing regulations that work alongside the MGA to provide the details of how the act works on the ground, states a Government of Alberta news release.

“The MGA impacts every single person in our province, so it’s important that we continue to engage Albertans every step of the way,” Municipal Affairs Minister Shaye Anderson says.

He succeeded Lesser Slave Lake MLA Danielle Larivee, who was shuffled to minister of children’s services on Jan. 19.

“I am picking up where Minister Larivee left off and posting the regulations to ensure that all Albertans have time to review them and provide their input,” Anderson says.

“I am looking forward to seeing the feedback from the public and to working collaboratively to complete the MGA and make it the best piece of legislation possible.”

Larivee remains on the municipal governance committee.

Albertans are invited to submit comments by March 31.

The first group of draft regulations posted online include:

– Municipal Corporate Planning Regulation

– Public Participation Policy Regulation

– Municipal Gas Systems Core Market Regulation

– Crown Land Area Designation Regulation

– Planning Exemption Regulation

– Qualifications of Assessor Regulation.

These draft regulations outline new rules that would require municipalities to adopt three-year operating plans and five-year capital plans for infrastructure projects.

The next set of draft regulations will be posted online in the coming weeks for another 60 days of review.