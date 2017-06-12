Federal government welcomes 9-1-1 modernization

Canada News WireCanada News WireNews release The Honourable Ralph Goodale, Canada’s Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, today issued this statement following the release of the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) Regulatory Policy on next-generation 9-1-1 (NG9-1-1) services.

“I am pleased today (June 1) to welcome the CRTC’s decision on enhancing and modernizing current 9-1-1 services.”By doing so, this will ensure effective and timely access to emergency services in Canada. “More than 70 percent of 9-1-1 calls are already originating from wireless devices. With NG9-1-1, Canadians will be able to communicate with 9-1-1 operators by sending text messages, transmitting photos and even videos directly via their wireless devices. “The Government of Canada supports the CRTC’s recommendations and with our provincial and territorial partners, first responders, emergency services providers and other stakeholders will continue to work together to modernize public safety communications.”