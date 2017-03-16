New federal opioid funding will help save lives, says government

Government of Alberta

News release

Federal funding of $6 million will contribute to Alberta’s opioid strategy to help save lives from anyone at risk of overdosing on fentanyl or other opioids.

“The opioid crisis is complex and is affecting communities across this country in different ways. To get ahead of the crisis, we need to be collaborative and compassionate in finding solutions that work in each community. Today’s announcement is just part of our ongoing commitment to exhaust every possible avenue in addressing this crisis.”

– Jane Philpott, federal Minister of Health.

“With the growing toll the opioid crisis is taking on Alberta communities, our government is focused on taking every action we can to save lives. This support from the federal government is crucial in supporting our work to expand treatment to more Albertans affected by substance use. I wish to thank Minister Philpott for her continued partnership in addressing the impact of fentanyl and other opioids in Alberta.”

– Sarah Hoffman, Alberta Minister of Health.

While the exact allocation of the federal funds is still being determined, it will help support strategies identified by Alberta Health, Alberta Health Services and community partners.

Priority areas include the take home naloxone program and additional treatment beds.