Smoky River Family and Community Support Services – In Focus

Georgia Iliou,

Director

Please note that the last day for the FCSS office in McLennan will be June 27, and it will be closed for the months of July, August and September. It will tentatively open on Oct. 3. Availability for our residents is what the McLennan FCSS office has to offer. The Town of McLennan has graciously donated to our program the use of one of their offices once a week. This allows for our administrative assistant to be available at a closer location for the residents of Donnelly and McLennan in the variety of services that we have. Such services include but are not limited to: Service Canada assistance with forms, seniors forms of various varieties, registration forms for various FCSS programs, Smoky River Transportation information and booking, supportive listening, food bank application forms, volunteer income tax program, one on one budgeting, copies of our monthly senior’s newsletter, and much, much more! All with the flexibility of bilingual services in French!

Office hours for the FCSS McLennan location are normally Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (closed from noon to 1 p.m. for lunch); the McLennan office number is (780) 324-3669 and will only be answered on Tuesdays. The Falher office located in the Town of Falher Building, graciously donated by the Town of Falher, will continue to provide services as usual, Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (closed from noon to 1 p.m. for lunch) with our office number at (780) 837-2220.

Please note that we always recommend calling ahead to ensure availability if you wish to see a specific staff member, as programming is ongoing throughout the year and from time to time, the office is closed due to programming. Check out our current programming on our Facebook page! Smoky River FCSS! Summer Youth Programs: Don’t forget to register your youth for the amazing summer youth programs available in our region! Registration forms are available at the FCSS office or at any of the municipal offices. Don’t delay, register your youth today! Reminder, the first week of the summer youth program, four-day program is free!!!