FCSS Day and Art Show at the Club Alouette

Saskia & Darrel, the ‘Great Plains’ duo, performed as the featured entertainment at the FCSS Day and Art Show.

They brought their own flavour of music, including Celtic, Bluegrass, Folk and Country, and they also performed songs by Hank Williams, Sr. and Johnny Cash.

Below are some links to the Smoky River Express’ YouTube Channel, of the songs they performed.

This event was held at the Club Alouette during the evening of October 19, and hosted by Jean Moore-Lemoine, the community development coordinator for Smoky River Family and Community Support Services. She welcomed everyone and encouraged them to bid on the items up for auction, including framed artworks, colourful aprons and a guitar.

Look for a story about the FCSS Day and Art Show in the October 31 edition of the Smoky River Express.