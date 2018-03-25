PIC – FCC provides $5,250 for library BiblioTECH en francais project



Pictured above, left-right, are Jackie Hockey, chairperson for the Falher Regional Intermunicipal Library Board; and Joyce Rey, the Relationship Management Associate for Farm Credit Canada in Falher. On March 15, Rey presented Hockey with a cheque for $5,250 under the FCC Expression Fund, which will be used to offer additional francophone programming and services, as well as translation of materials into French, at the Falher Library/Bibliothèque Dentinger. The Falher Regional Intermunicipal Library Board is one of 10 organizations across the country to receive the funding. Farm Credit Canada provides $50,000 each year for minority language projects across the country.