RCMP

News release

Faust, Alberta – Police are investigating a stolen vehicle with an armed suspect. The suspect is contained at this time on Highway 33 between Highway 2 and Swan Hills.

RCMP members from several surrounding detachments along with the Emergency Response Team – Edmonton (ERT) are on the scene.

Police are asking motorists to avoid travel in the area as traffic has been re-routed while the investigation continues.

More information will be distributed when it becomes available.