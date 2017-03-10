RCMP

News release

March 10, 2017

Kinuso – Following an incident involving a suspect in a stolen vehicle who later stole another vehicle resulting in a short pursuit with RCMP and an armed and barricaded situation, charges have been laid.

42-year-old Charles Edward Bleakley is charged with 24 criminal code charges:

– Fail to stop for a police officer (x 2)

– Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle (x 2)

– Possession of property obtained by crime, over $5,000

– Operate a motor vehicle while disqualified (x 2)

– Resist arrest

– Discharge a firearm with intent to wound

– Possession of a prohibited firearm for a dangerous purpose

– Uttering a threat to cause death

– Possession of a firearm while prohibited (x 2)

– Unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle (x 2)

– Unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon (x 3)

– Robbery

– Theft of a motor vehicle

– Possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition (x 2)

– Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose (x 2)

Bleakley remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in the Provincial Court of Alberta in Slave Lake on March 15, 2017 via CCTV.

All matters relating to Bleakley will now be before the courts.

BACKGROUND:

Update #1

For Immediate Release:

March 9, 2017



Faust RCMP theft of vehicle with armed suspect – Update

Kinuso, Alberta – Highway 33 was re-opened at approximately 1:00 a.m., this morning.

Yesterday at approximately 11:45 a.m., Faust RCMP conducted a traffic stop near Range Road 102 and Township Road 734. The vehicle was reported stolen out of the Slave Lake area the previous evening.

The lone male occupant stopped for police then fled into a wooded area. The police officer heard what was believed to be one shot from a firearm while the male fled. The male suspect was believed to be barricaded in an unoccupied building nearby. Police searched the building but the male was not located. The police officer was not injured.

A short time later the suspect stole another vehicle near the area brandishing what a witness believed to be a firearm. The lone occupant of the vehicle was not injured and the suspect fled.

Road blocks were set up in the surrounding area and police located the stolen vehicle driving on Highway 33. After a brief pursuit the suspect lost control of the vehicle and collided with a ditch.

The suspect was armed and barricaded in the vehicle and when police went to arrest him he threatened to take his own life. At approximately 12:00 a.m., Emergency Response Team (ERT) members arrested the suspect without incident. The suspect suffered minor injuries and was treated and released from hospital into police custody.

ERT – North, RCMP Air Services, Slave Lake, Swan Hills and High Prairie RCMP detachments, along with Police Dog Services (PDS) from Grand Prairie and Peace River and Lakeshore Regional Police Services assisted with this incident.

The 42-year-old male suspect is facing several charges in relation to these incidents. His name cannot be released at this time pending swearing of Information.

An update will be provided with further information when available.

Background:

For Immediate Release:

March 8, 2017

Faust RCMP theft of vehicle with armed suspect

Faust, Alberta – Police are investigating a stolen vehicle with an armed suspect. The suspect is contained at this time on Highway 33 between Highway 2 and Swan Hills.

RCMP members from several surrounding detachments along with the Emergency Response Team – Edmonton (ERT) are on the scene.

Police are asking motorists to avoid travel in the area as traffic has been re-routed while the investigation continues.

More information will be distributed when it becomes available.