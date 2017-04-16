Farmers invited to express future vision

Spotlight Staff

Farmers and Albertans have the opportunity to share ideas about the future of provincial and national agriculture programs through an online survey.

Alberta is working with the federal government, other provinces and territories to develop a new five-year agricultural policy framework to replace the current Growing Forward 2 agreement, which expires on March 31, 2018, states a news release from the provincial government, dated March 30.

“It’s important that we hear from producers and other stakeholders so that we can craft an agreement that supports sustainable growth and makes life better for Alberta producers and their communities,” says Agriculture and Forestry Minister Oneil Carlier, MLA for Whitecourt – Ste. Anne.

“Negotiating the next agriculture policy framework with the federal government is an important conversation about how we can support our sector, our rural communities, and our producers.

“When agriculture succeeds, rural Alberta succeeds.”

The online survey, open to all Albertans until May 8, will be of particular interest to those in the agriculture sector.

The survey includes discussion about key priorities such as markets and trade, science, research and innovation, risk management, environmental sustainability and climate change, value-added agriculture and agri-food processing, and public trust.

When completed, the Growing Forward 2 agreement will have invested more than $400 million in strategic programs aimed at assisting producers, processors and value-added agri-businesses in advancing Alberta’s agriculture, agri-food and agri-based sectors.

To connect to the online survey, visit the website and gov.ab.ca to the agriculture and forestry ministry.