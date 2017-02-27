Farmers’ Bonspiel last of the season for the Falher Curling Club

Alain Blanchette

Behind the Hack

During the weekend of February 10-12, at the Farmers’ Bonspiel, there was talk about canola, wheat, peas and everything in between at the curling rink.

Most importantly, the farming community was able to enjoy a fun-packed weekend collaborating while enjoying some friendly curling competition.

Considering the challenging fall endured this year, it was nice to see everyone that came out enjoy themselves for a weekend.

There were a lot of good battles on the ice over the weekend, but in the end, everyone went home a winner in one way or another. But the biggest winner of the weekend was a local farmer Remi Lefebvre. He won two opening weekend packages to the Ford World Men’s Curling Championship coming to

Edmonton this April. He won by participating in our Monsanto Trivia/Let’s Make a Deal game on Saturday evening.

From the game, everyone went home with a little more knowledge of our local farming community, Canada and curling of course. This was our last bonspiel of the year and leagues are starting playoffs. March 2nd will be our last day of curling for the season.

Stay tuned for a thank-you ad to all our supporters this year and our members.