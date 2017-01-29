Family Day 2017

Smoky River Family and Community Support Services – In Focus

Georgia Dubois

FCSS Director

Monday, February 20th is Family Day in Alberta. Family Day is observed in the Canadian provinces of Alberta, Ontario and Saskatchewan on the third Monday of February.

In British Columbia, Family Day falls on the second Monday of February.

This holiday celebrates the importance of families and family life to people and their communities, and for the people in the Smoky River Region this would include the Municipal District of Smoky River No. 130, Town of Mclennan, Village of Donnelly, Town of Falher and the Village of Girouxville.

On Family Day, many people plan and take part in activities aimed at the whole family, young and old! Some of these activities may include but aren’t limited to movies, playing board games, skating, swimming, sledding, skiing, the list is endless by anyone’s imagination. Also many local organizations host Family Day activities in the various communities.

Usually the weather is cold in February, so hot chocolate and some goodies may also be a welcomed part of a Family Day Event. Some families take this time to visit family and friends on a short trip. Some families take this day to explore their personal heritage and family history as Family Day in Alberta also falls on National Heritage Day.

Family Day was first held in Canada in the province of Alberta in 1990. It is supposed to reflect the values of family and home that were important to the pioneers who founded Alberta, and give workers the opportunity to spend more time with their families. Family Day was introduced in Saskatchewan in 2007 and in Ontario in 2008. British Columbia observes Family Day as a statutory holiday for the first time in 2013.

One of the reasons for introducing Family Day was that there was a long period when there were no holidays from New Year’s Day until Good Friday.

Smoky River FCSS for the past few years has offered a central avenue to promote and advertise in the local communities of the Family Day Events that will take place throughout the Family Day weekend. There will be several activities throughout the Smoky River region hosted by various communities, municipalities and organizations.

Please check out the Family Day ad that will be placed in the February 15, 2017, as well as the community calendar in the Smoky River Express, for some of the local activities that will be taking place. Also check out our Facebook page for some additional events that may not have been submitted by our deadline.

If you are an organization or community committee please contact Jean Moore-Lemoine, at the office (780) 837-2220 and ask her about applying for a Smoky River FCSS grant for your family day activity!!!

“Please come out for Family Day,” says Jean Moore-Lemoine, the community development coordinator for Smoky River FCSS. “Leave your devices at home and enjoy all of the wonderful activities taking place in the region and talk to each other.”