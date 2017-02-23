Falher’s new subdivision to be called ‘Honey Vista Estates’

Mac Olsen

Express Staff

@SmokyRiverExprs

During their meeting on February 13, the council for the Town of Falher approved ‘Honey Vista Estates’ as the name for the new subdivision.

The municipality held a naming contest for the subdivision and Judith Colter’s submission was approved.

Also, council approved the name of a street as part of the new subdivision, Tardif Street, in recognition of Margaret Tardif’s 36 years of service to the municipality.

Garage sale bylaw adopted

Council approved a bylaw that covers garage sales.

A residence can host a maximum of four garage sales per year, per resident, to a maximum of four days for each one.

Debenture to be paid in full

The Smoky River Water Commission had a debenture under the Town of Falher.

Council has agreed to pay out the debenture in full.

Council also agreed to pay an additional $1,588.99 for the replacement of flooring in the lobby of the Falher Regional Recreation Complex.

The work was supposed to cost $6,600 originally, but it went over budget.

Fire inspection tender approved

Council approved the fire inspection tender of Revolution Fire Protection Ltd. of Edmonton.

It is a three-year contract, in the amount of $3,078.40 each year.

$500 donation for SARDA Trade Show

Council approved a $500 donation to the SARDA Trade Show in March.

It will help cover the cost of the exhibitors’ wine and cheese event.