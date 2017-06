Grace Thibault decorated her front lawn last week with a bee decorum. Thibault wanted to get into the spirit of the annual Honey Festival, which was held in Falher during June 16-18. She has been decorating her lawn for the event every year for the last 10 years, adding decorations as she can. Look for a story and lots of photos of the Honey Festival in the June 28 edition of the Smoky River Express.