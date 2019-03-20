Falher Provincial Court – March 6 2019

· by · 0

Tom Henihan
Express Staff

Kaden Leonard Anderson – sexual assault and sexual interference – Court September 5 2019

*****

Kyle Blais – Sexual Assault, two counts of assault and assault causing bodily harm – September 5 2019

*****

Curtis Lee Cardinal – impaired driving, operation alcohol and driving a motor vehicle while impaired – fine $1,000, one-year driving suspension.

*****

Susan S. Cunningham – two counts of forging documents, use of forged document, posession of stolen property – warrant issued

*****

Danny Joseph Decet – mischief-property – July 4

*****

Brenda L’Hirondelle – mischief-property, assaulting a police officer – July 4

*****

Jennifer Helen Emard – two counts of failure to comply with conditions and breach of conditions – plea April 5

*****

Dianne L. Fortier – owner of vehicle involved in incident – trial June 13

*****

Dallas Gagne – failure to appear and driving motor vehicle while impaired – warrant issued

*****

Joshua Camber – sexual assault – trial November 7

*****

Paul Wilfred Dubois – owner of vehicle involved in incident – trial June 13

*****

Kenneth Hank Gardiner – mischief/damage and failure to appear – warrant issued

*****

Richard Wayne Grammer – beach of probation – extension April 4

*****

Colby Aaron Montgomery – mischief/damage, careless use of a firearm, possession of a firearm, obstructing a peace officer and two counts of breach of condition – plea April 4

*****

Clayton Payou – failure to appear in court and failure to comply – adjourned to April 4

*****

Creed Jordan Payou – break and entering, mischief/property and breach of condition – warrant issued

*****

Christian Singer – possession of substance, two counts of failure to comply with undertaking and failure to comply with conditions – court July 4

*****

Hayes Fuller- Garand – possession of property – trial June 13

*****

Cassidy Dawn Kilkenny – possession of property – court June 13

*****

Royal Malcolm Olsen – possession of child pornography and making/printing/publishing child – pornography – granted no deposit $1,000 bail – trial April 4

*****

Brian Guy Noel Berube – failure to stop at a stop sign – withdrawn

*****

David Steven Pelletier – assault and threats – trial June 13

*****

Alvin M. Vandermaaten – impaired driving and driving over 0.8 – court Peace River June 10

 

Share this post

Post Comment