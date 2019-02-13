Falher Provincial Court report, February 7, 2019

Mac Olsen

Express Staff

FINES IMPOSED

Myrna Frances Cardinal pled guilty to one charge of driving without insurance, and she received a fine of $2,875.

Alvin M. Vander Maaten pled guilty to one charge of driving while unauthorized and he received a fine of $350.

Judge Claus Thietke handed down his decision for Dallas Gagne’s case, whose trial was held in Falher Provincial Court on December 6, 2018. The judge found him guilty of driving with a blood alcohol level over .08, but not guilty to impaired driving. Gagne received a $1,500 fine for the .08 charge and a one-year driving suspension. However, Gagne still faces trial in Falher Provincial Court on March 7 for another driving offence.

NOT GUILTY VERDICT

Tyler James Williams was on trial for a charge of uttering a threat. One witness testified for the Crown and defence counsel cross-examined them. Williams also testified and the Crown cross-examined him. But Judge Claus Thietke found Williams not guilty.

CHARGE DISMISSED

Judge Claus Thietke dismissed Emmanuel Richman’s charge of a motor vehicle violation.

STAY OF PROCEEDINGS

Gerhard Hans Borgmann faced trial for one charge of impaired care of a motor vehicle and one charge of having a blood alcohol level over .08.

Borgmann represented himself in court, and the Crown called two witnesses, a civilian and an RCMP officer, to testify. A second RCMP officer was also scheduled to testify.

The civilian testified first and was cross-examined. Then the Crown called the first officer to testify and started to question him about his part in the investigation and arrest of Borgmann. Then the Crown stayed proceedings on the two charges and did not call the second officer to testify.

However, Borgmann still faces a charge of operating a vehicle while disqualified and a charge of driving while disqualified. Both charges are set for trial in Falher Provincial Court on April 4.

WARRANTS ISSUED

Judge Claus Thietke issued a warrant for the arrest of Roger Wilfred Dubrule. He faces one charge of making a death threat and one charge of failing to comply with his undertaking.

The judge also issued a warrant for the arrest of Creed Jordan Payou. Payou faces on charge of break-and-enter and one charge of property mischief.

A warrant was also issued for William Scott Wetherup’s arrest. Wetherup faces one charge of driving a vehicle without insurance, one charge of operating an unregistered motor vehicle and one charge of driving while suspended.

CASES DEFERRED

Danny Joseph Decet faces one charge of property mischief, while Brenda L’Hirondelle faces one charge of property mischief and one charge of assault a peace officer. Their case has been held over to March 7 in Falher Provincial Court.

Colby Aaron Montgomery’s case has been deferred to March 7 in Falher Provincial Court. Montgomery faces several weapons violations, obstructing a peace officer and breaching conditions.

Patrick S. Crawford’s case has been deferred to April 4 in Falher Provincial Court. Crawford faces one charge of theft under $5,000 and one charge of possession of a controlled substance.

Ronald P. Cloutier has pled not guilty to four charges – possession of stolen property, forging a document, using a forged document and theft under $5,000. His case will return to Falher Provincial Court on April 4 for further disposition.

Cassidy Dawn Kilkenny appeared by CCTV from the Fort Saskatchewan Correctional Centre. Her case has been set for trial in Falher Provincial Court on May 2. She faces numerous charges, including for assault and weapons violations.

Hayes Fuller-Garand appeared by CCTV from the Peace River Correctional Centre, as he was applying for judicial interim release. The Crown objected to his release and entered his criminal record into evidence. Defence counsel said the accused could live while with someone and that he would have rules to abide by.

But Judge Claus Thietke turned down Fuller-Garand’s request for interim release and his trial has been set for May 2 in Falher Provincial Court. Fuller-Garand faces numerous charges, including assault and weapons violations.

Robin Erin Johnson’s case has been deferred to August 1 in Falher Provincial Court. Johnson faces one charge of using a forged document, one charge of possessing stolen property and one charge of failing to appear in court.

Muhammed Ashiq’s case is set for trial in Falher Provincial Court on August 1. Ashiq faces one charge of following too close and one charge of driving while using his cell phone.

Daniel V. Sansome has pled not guilty to one charge of breaching his probation, two charges of failing to comply with his conditions and three charges of failing to appear in court. His case is set for trial in Falher Provincial Court on September 5.

Michael Karl School’s case is set for trial on September 5 in Falher Provincial Court. He faces one charge of a motor vehicle violation.

Real Victor Gauthier will be in Falher Provincial Court on September 5 to deal with a charge of operating an unregistered motor vehicle.