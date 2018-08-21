Falher Region Pool staff, celebrate the end of a busy season



Tom Henihan

Express Staff

This year’s summer staff at Falher Regional Pool celebrated the end of a busy and very successful season.



Although not all staff were able to attend the end of season party, head lifeguard Krystin Morin, senior lifeguard Kassidy Turcotte along with Shanele Morin, Charlize Bremont and Jessie Sylvain were up for having some fun.



And they certainly deserved to celebrate having been on hand throughout the summer that saw a number of community events and important programs offered to the community, which were overseen by Krystin Morin.



The programs offered through the season included the Bronze Star, Bronze Medallion and Bronze Cross.



Krystin Morin also offered the Junior Lifeguard Club every Wednesday from June 27 until August 15.



The lifeguard club instructed kids ages 9 to 13 to the Canadian Swim Patrol levels with a focus on lifeguard preparation.



Morin said she offered the Lifeguard Club in order to inspire youth to become lifeguards at the Falher facility in the future.



The final program of the year, a combined Bronze Medallion/Bronze Cross course from August 13-16, had seven participants with one coming from Grande Prairie and another from as far away as Edmonton.



“We have offered a lot more programs this year and for the most part more people have been participating, so hopefully in the following years there will be more interest too,” says Morin. “I would encourage the community to take advantage of our new programs so we can continue to offer then in the future. “



The Falher Regional Pool closed for the seaon on August 19 and major renovations were scheduled to begin at the pool on August 20.



However, the contractors are a little behind schedule so the work will begin a little later than planned.



The contractors will be replacing the existing liner with the more durable diamond brite and also replacing the edging of the pool.



Work on the swimming pool skimmers is also part of the renovation project.