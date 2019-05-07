Falher Regional Pool opening delayed

Tom Henihan

Express Staff

Falher Regional Pool, scheduled to open on May 10, has had that opening date pushed back due to unseasonably cold weather in late April and early May that has delayed the installation of the new pool liner.



For the new liner to set and adhere properly to the surface of the pool, temperatures must remain consistently above zero.



When opened, along with the new liner the pool will have a new Lifeguard chair, slide, new stanchion posts, new standing platforms, a picnic table and bench.



The renovations at Falher Regional Pool are funded through a $25,000 grant from the Farm Credit Canada (FCC) AgriSpirit Fund, a $75,000 matching grant from CFEP (Community Facility Enhancement Program) and the Town of Falher has funded the balance of the project.



Kassidy Turcotte is head lifeguard this season, but Krystin Morin, who formerly held that position, is returning this year as a pool instructor and will be heading up the Junior Lifeguard Program, Bronze Star, Bronze Cross and Bronze Medallion courses.



Bernie Levesque is once again providing the Aqua Fit program, which begins on Tuesday May 28 with the second session on Thursday May 30, and will happen from 7:30-8:30 pm every Tuesday and Thursday until June 20.



There will be an estimated 8 sessions in this program but it is offered conditionalto the amount of interest in the program.



The new date for the opening of the pool has yet to be announced but only a short delay is anticipated. For more information call Lynn Farrell, Town of Falher Director of Community Services at 780-837.2247 Ext: 102 or when it opens, call the Falher Regional Pool directly at 780-837.2481.