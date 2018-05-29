Falher Regional Pool getting in the swim of things for the 2018 season



Tom Henihan

Tom Henihan

Falher Regional Pool opened May 23 with the morning Fitness Swim and a pool opening party from 2 to 3 in the afternoon.



Following opening day, the pool is promising to have an extremely busy schedule with a variety of programs and events lined up during the summer months.



The schedule through May and June includes the morning Fitness Swim, which takes place Monday and Wednesday through May and June, from 6:30 to 7:30, and Aquafit with Bernie Levesque on Tuesday and Thursday May 29 to June 21 from 8pm to 9pm.



School swimming lessons take place from 8.30pm to 3pm Monday to Friday.



Forty-five students from Eaglesham School are participating in the “Swim to Survive” program and local schools, Ecole Routhier, G.P. Vanier and Ecole Providence are taking part in the Red Cross Swimming Lessons.



Manatees Swim Club will also avail of the pool from 4.30pm to 8pm Monday to Thursday.



Friday June 15, on the Honey Festival weekend there will be swimming for all ages from 7pm to 10pm and the “Midnight Swim” from 10pm to midnight is exclusively for youth ages 12 to 18.



There are also a number of lane swim programs and public swim events on Fridays and over the weekends.



The Falher Regional Pool has a roster of six returning and two new lifeguards: Blake Lambert and Cole Bremont are first year junior lifeguards. Chloe Paradis and Jessie Sylvain second year junior lifeguards, Shanele Morin and Charlize Bremont first year senior.



Kassidy Turcotte is third year senior and Krystin Morin is second year Head Lifeguard.



The season runs until August 20 when, with the support of $100,000 in grant funding, an approximately $150,000 enhancement project will begin at the facility.



For more information on additional programs, events and scheduling, call 780-837-4760.