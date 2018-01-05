Falher Pirates redeem themselves against High Prairie Regals

Mac Olsen

Express Staff

@SmokyRiverExprs

The Falher Pirates had a score to settle with the High Prairie Regals on Dec. 19 – and they got their revenge.



A couple of weeks earlier, the Pirates travelled to High Prairie and suffered a 13-6 loss to the Regals. But Coach Taylor Cote was pleased with the result.



“It was a good win,” says Cote, “a good response after our last game with them. We played hard, and we played well defensively.”



The Pirates dominated the first period, with two goals.



At 9:44, Kotlin Caron slipped the puck into the basement after an intense battle, with Brian Sommers and T.J. Cunningham assisting.



Then, while the Regals had a man advantage, Dakota Mason of the Pirates managed to get control of the puck. He took it down the ice on a breakaway opportunity and scored a shorthand, unassisted goal.



The Regals battled hard in the second period with strong forechecking and attacks against the the Pirates’ net.



Mitch Price managed to put the puck in the attic for the Regals, the team’s only goal of the game, at the nine-minute mark. Al Anderson and goaltender Matt McMinn received the assists.



However, the Pirates came right back less than 30 seconds later. Cedric Harvey put the puck in the net on the approach, to give his team a 3-1 lead. Pat Rowan and Craig Anderson received the assists.



This made the game 3-1 in favour of the Pirates at the end of the second period.



Dylan Cunningham extended the Pirates’ lead less than a minute into the third period. Dakota Mason and Craig Anderson shared the spotlight with him.



Look for a video of the goal on the Express’ Facebook page.



Then, at 12:33, Dakota Mason passed the puck to Cedric Harvey, who put it in the net from the side. Neil Maisonneuve also received an assist on the team’s fifth goal.



Jeff Chalifoux scored the team’s sixth and final goal at 18:24. Chalifoux took the puck down the ice and put it in the attic on the approach. Neil Maisonneuve received his second assist of the game, and Darren Brochu also received on.



The final score was 6-1 in favour of the Pirates. Shots on goal for the game were 39-38 in favour of the Pirates.



Other Pirates’ action



The Pirates travelled to Grimshaw on Dec. 16, where the Huskies won by a score of 5-3.



They also travelled to Manning on Dec. 21 to face the Comets.



The Pirates won that game by a score of 9-4.



The Pirates’ next home game will be on Jan. 5, 2018, when they host the Grande Prairie Athletics.