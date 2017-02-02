Falher Pirates lose to Huskies as the regular season ends

Mac Olsen

The regular season has come to an end for the North Peace Hockey League, and for the Falher Pirates, the result was a loss to the Grimshaw Huskies on January 26.

“It was a playoff game for us,” says coach Mathieu Maisonneuve. “At this time of the year, we want a better outcome.”

One last regular season victory

However, the Pirates managed to win against the Valleyview Jets at home in the evening of January 22. They came from behind to win the game 4-2.

Ira Gladue scored for the Jets on a power play opportunity, during first period action. He also scored the team’s second and final goal in the second period.

But the Pirates came from behind, in the third period, to win the game.

Pat Rowan scored first, followed by Craig Anderson, Devon Quartly and Jeff Chalifoux.

The Pirates won the game by a score of 4-2.

Look for a couple of videos of the action on the Smoky River Express’ Facebook page.

Loss to the Huskies

There was no score for either the Pirates or the Huskies in first period action on January 26.

Kevin Monfette score the Huskies’ first goal at 3:08 in the second period. Brenton Wiebe received the assist.

Jason Bouchard put the Pirates on the board at 16:03 with a power play goal. Jeff Chalifoux collected the assist.

It was one-all at the end of the second period.

The Huskies took the lead early in the third period.

Bond Hawryluk scored at 1:56, with Wiebe receiving his second assist.

Ty Wiebe scored the Huskies’ third and final goal at 14:49, with Bond Hawryluk and Brenden Hawryluk receiving the assists.

Jason Bouchard managed to score a second power play goal for the Pirates as the neared the end. Craig Anderson and Jeff Chalifoux received the assist.

But the Huskies held on to win the game 3-2.