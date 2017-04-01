Falher Pirates’ coach reflects on the 2016/17 season

Mac Olsen

Express Staff

@SmokyRiverExprs

The Falher Pirates didn’t bring home the Campbell at the end of the season, but they do have the East Division banner to put on the wall at the Falher Regional Recreation Complex.

Coach Mathieu Maisonneuve is disappointed that his team didn’t win the Campbell Cup – the Spirit River Rangers defeated the Pirates in four straight games earlier this month – but still, he is pleased.

“We had a positive season,” says Maisonneuve.

“We made it to the finals and that’s always a great accomplishment.”

He adds, the Grimshaw Huskies proved to be a tough team, as the Pirates struggled to win against them in regular season play. Nonetheless, the Pirates managed to come out ahead against the Huskies in the East Division after a seven-game battle in the semi-finals. This allowed them to advance to the Campbell Cup.

Maisonneuve also touts the mostly local talent that played on the team, and they were there for the entire season. Add to that the community support and the volunteers who put in the time at the FRRC, and it was a great season overall.

Maisonneuve will decide by this summer whether he will return for the 2017/18 season to coach the Pirates.