Falher Pirates are struggling for wins



Mac Olsen

Express Staff

The Pirates have added two more games to the negative side of the ledger, losing to the Manning Comets and the Dawson Creek Canucks in recent action.



The Pirates travelled to Manning on January 18, where they lost 5-1 to the Comets.



On January 19, they hosted the Dawson Creek Canucks and lost 7-4. Says Coach Shawn Gervais on their loss to the Canucks:



“It was a good game, fast paced and clean. We came up short, but there were a lot of positives. It’s something to take into the playoffs.”



The Canucks were the first to score in period one. Kenny Murduff scored on the power play at 1:35, with Jeff Taylor and Kevin Swales assisting.



Darren Brochu scored for the Pirates at 9:12, with Darren Kramer and Pat Rowan receiving the assists. Then Rowan put the team ahead at 17:15, scoring an unassisted goal.



However, the Canucks tied the game at 19:07, with Brett Norman scoring, and Ryan Friesen and Tyler Reay assisting.



The Canucks moved ahead in the second period, with Ben Moffatt scoring the team’s third goal. Levi George and Riley Muise assisted.



The Canucks continued to expand their lead in the third period. At 1:35, Kole Norris scored with the help of Brett Norman.



Eleven seconds later, Levy George scored the team’s fifth goal, courtesy of Riley Muise and Matt Schmermund.



But the Pirates came finally came to life at 1:54, when Marco St. Pierre scored the team’s third goal, with Jeff Chalifoux and Trevor Mazurek assisting. Less than a minute later, Dan Aubin score the team’s fourth goal, with Darren Brochu and Trevor Tokarz sharing the spotlight.



However, that was the end of their spurt, as the Canucks dominated the rest of the game.



Evan Weaver score the team’s sixth goal at 11:56, with Mike Lalonde and Spence Gover assisting.



With just over two minutes remaining, the Pirates pulled their goalie and put an extra attacker on the ice.



But Brett Norman scored on an empty net for the Canucks giving him his second goal of the game. Tyler Reay collected another assist.



The final score was 7-4 in favour of the Canucks. Shots on goal for the game were 51-35 in favour of the Canucks.

Game in High Prairie

The Pirates travelled to High Prairie on January 24 to play against the Regals. The Pirates routed the Regals by a score of 10-2.

The Pirates’ next home game was on January 26, when they hosted the Grimshaw Huskies.