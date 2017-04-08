Falher Library/Bibliothèque Dentinger announces new Thursday evening hours

Falher Library

News release

Starting in April 2017, we will be open evening hours every Thursday, for Family Night at the Library.

We love seeing children discover the joys of reading, and encourage parents to accompany their children to the library and participate in library activities and programs with them.

Public computers will be “unplugged” from 5-8 p.m., to encourage reading and family interaction and activities. We are a welcoming, but small space, and will need patrons of all ages to be considerate of others and conduct themselves to ensure everyone can share and enjoy the library.

We won’t be offering structured programs initially, but will ask for your feedback on what activities you might like to see on Thursday nights (guest speakers, board games, Story Times, book clubs, etc.).

To help ensure the safety and wellbeing of children in our public library, the board has adopted a new policy for these new evening hours which is detailed below.

Unaccompanied children during scheduled library evening hours

. To ensure child safety at night, all children under the age of 13 must be accompanied at all times by a responsible adult, or someone designated by their parent or guardian.

. Employees and volunteers are not authorized to accompany children home.

. If employees are concerned about a child’s welfare, authorities may be contacted.

Please contact us if you have any questions, and we look forward to seeing you at the library.

Send an email to falherregional.im.libraryboard@gmail.com, go to our website at www.falherlibrary.ab.ca, or call us at (780) 837-2776.