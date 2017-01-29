Falher Library allowed continued use of municipal office furniture

Mac Olsen

Express Staff

@SmokyRiverExprs

The Falher Library will be allowed to use office furniture, until they are ready to return it to the Town of Falher.

During their meeting on January 12, council for the Town of Falher passed a motion to this effect. The library hosts a person to provide employment and labour market information to those in need and this person is using the furniture.

Clarification

During their meeting in December 2016, council approved a $1.50 increase in the waste collection service, as requested by the Smoky River Regional Waste Commission.

The Town of Falher started subsidizing that amount for ratepayers, effective January 1.

The Express apologizes for any confusion this issue may have caused for the council notebook published in December.