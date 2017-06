The 25th annual Honey Festival was held in Falher over the weekend of June 16-18. Among the highlights was the parade along Main Street, held in the morning of June 17. The RCMP led the way, followed by Smoky River Fire and Rescue. The municipalities also participated, including the Town of Falher, Village of Donnelly and the M.D. of Smoky River. Also in the parade were businesses like Nicolet Insurance and the Girouxville Co-op. Not to be left out, organizations like the Villa Beausejour.