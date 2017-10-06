Falher council incumbent wants to attract business opportunities and young families

Mac Olsen

Lindsay Brown has a lot of ambition for Falher if she gets re-elected to council, especially drawing businesses and young families to the community.

Brown has put her name forward for the Falher council and, with 10 years living and working in the community, she wants to do her part to make it grow.

“I want to make Falher a place where young families want to live,” says Brown. “I’ve always been interested in politics and felt that council needs younger members.”

Besides her role as a teacher at Ecole Routhier, Brown is president of the Alberta Teachers Association Local 62, the secretary for the Falher Intermunicipal Library Board and she is also the Falher representative for the Peace Library System. She also served on the board for the Smoky River Dance Society until recently.

Brown takes interest not just in local economic development, but for the region as well.

“We need to create more jobs with the help of Smoky River Regional Economic Development. I like their updates and their motivation. They’re excited to bring businesses to our region.”

Brown is originally from Edmonton, and she is married and has three children.