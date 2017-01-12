Falher Curling Club to host annual men’s and ladies bonspiel

Alain Blanchette

Behind the Hack

The Falher curling club will be hosting their annual men’s and ladies bonspiel January 13- 15.

The theme for this year is “Worlds”. The theme will allow teams to register as a country of their choice and on Saturday night different beers and wines from around the world will be available to sample.

Teams are encouraged to register early as only a total of 24 teams will be able to compete. To register a team or as an individual to be placed on a team please contact Alain Blanchette (780) 837-1641 or Marc Boisvert at (780) 618-4724.

If the bon spiel goes ahead, the Smoky River Express will have a story later.

Falher Curling Club’s after-school program

Also, the Express will feature a story about the Falher Curling Club’s after-school program in a future edition.