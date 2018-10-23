Falher council notebook

Mac Olsen

Express Staff

During their meeting on October 15, the council for the Town of Falher approved Bylaw 18-09, the land-use bylaw amendment to legalize marijuana.



A public hearing was held at the start of the meeting, with no one speaking for or against the bylaw. Later, council gave second and third readings to finalize approval of Bylaw 18-09.



Council also gave all three readings to Bylaw No. 18-12, for emergency 911 service.

Councillor resignation

Geoff Turnquist has resigned his position as a councillor for the Town of Falher. To replace him, a nomination date will be held November 5 and, if required, an election will be held on December 3.

Smoky River Tourism Building

Council has approved the continued payment of insurance for the Smoky River Tourism Building, which will be billed to the Northern Alberta Historical and Railway Museum Society in McLennan.

Physician house

Council approved a motion to have the Town of Falher’s portion of the physician house proceeds returned to the municipality’s financial reserves.

Council also approved the Smoky River Regional Physician Recruitment & Retention Committee’s budget for 2019.

ACP & CARES Grant

The Falher council has agreed to provide a letter of support to the Town of McLennan for their application for the Community and Regional Economic Support (CARES) and the Alberta Community Partnership grant, which is related to a regional broadband initiative.

Smoky River Water/Waste Water Commission Administration Agreements

Council approved the administration agreements for the Smoky River Water/Waste Water Commissions for 2019.

Campground fee for 2019

Council approved the fee schedule for the Falher Municiapl Campground for 2019.